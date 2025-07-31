DC reviews ATR in NCORD meeting

PASIGHAT, 30 Jul: East Siang deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani reviewed the Action Taken Report (ATR) on key issues during the 11th monthly district-level NCORD meeting, organized by the East Siang police at the DC’s conference hall on Wednesday. The key issues discussed included adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by rehabilitation centres, implementation of the prohibitory order on alcohol consumption in public areas, and drug awareness campaigns, among others.

Commending the proactive efforts of the East Siang district police, stakeholder departments, NGOs, and anti-drug activists, the DC emphasized the need to sustain collective efforts toward creating a drug-free society.

The DC stressed the importance of mainstreaming recovering youth through skill development initiatives and career counseling. She directed the department of industries, the skill development department, and other concerned agencies to conduct awareness programmes on self-employment, entrepreneurship flagship schemes, and various skill development courses. She also called for a time-bound Action Taken Report from the departments.

East Siang superintendent of police Pankaj Lamba informed that, as of July, around 12,000 students from various schools had been covered under the drug awareness campaign initiated by the East Siang police. This initiative is part of the “Voice Against Drug Abuse (VADA) Clubs” under Operation Dawn 2.0 of the Arunachal Pradesh police.

DySP Ayub Boko also highlighted the ongoing activities of the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS).

In-charges of various rehabilitation centres raised practical challenges faced during their rehabilitation efforts.

The meeting was attended by government officials, representatives from NGOs, in-charges of rehab centres, and other stakeholders.