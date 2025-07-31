Model village demarcates jurisdiction

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Jul: The residents of Model village here on Wednesday have reinstalled the signboard to demarcate the boundary between rural and urban areas under the capital complex administrative jurisdiction.

The signboard laying ceremony was witnessed by hundreds of local villagers in the presence of local leaders, senior citizens, and the Model village welfare committee.

Speaking to the media, the Model village welfare committee general secretary, Dr. Taba Koniya and coordinator Taba Tabang both shared that due to the non-availability of proper demarcation a lot of problems were being faced by the administration and other systems. Earlier, there was a signboard which was removed for the construction of the four-lane National Highway-415, but neither the administration nor the Highway authority reinstalled it. “Finding no option, we have today finally decided to install the signboard which shall stand as a demarcation between urban and rural areas,” they added.

Head Gaon Bura Techi Murkhi and chief advisor Techi Toka said that earlier the villagers had gracefully donated land for the establishment of capital city Itanagar. “We never objected to the capital and honorably and happily supported and parted with our valuable land. We were assured by the officers and leaders that many things, services, and benefits would be provided to us in the course of time, and many changes would be possible, and we would benefit. But not much has been given to us,” they added.

Model village welfare committee executive members, former PRI leaders, GPM Taying Tage Tarh, Paku Camdir Mai, and others were present during the ceremony.