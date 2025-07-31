APSCW team visits OWA

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Jul: A team from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), led by its chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, visited the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) on Wednesday and took stock of the organization’s activities and infrastructure.

The APSCW team visited shelter homes such as Shakti Sadan and Shishu Ghar under the OWA and interacted with the women residing in Shakti Sadan. They also met with children being cared for by the Child Care Institute.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya briefed the team on the functioning of the shelter homes and the vocational training programs provided to destitute women and children. The APSCW stated that Anya also informed them that financial support from the ministry of women and child development (WCD) has not been received for the past one and a half years.

APSCW vice chairperson Tsering Dolma, along with members Aben Mize, Kotu Bui, Kipa Kaya Rughu, Techi Nikhi Yab, and member secretary Yakar Dawe, accompanied Burang during this first official visit to the OWA.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting between the APSCW and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) was held at the APSCW office at Papu Hill. APSCPCR chairperson Ratan Anya, along with members Niri Chongrowju, Ngurang Achung, Honluk Lukham, Taba Champa Riba, and Miti Libang, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, members of both commissions discussed issues related to women and children and resolved to work jointly on legal awareness programs for the benefit of both women and children in the coming days.