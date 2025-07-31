Power dept urges consumers to get smart meters

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The power department has requested electricity consumers to get smart meters installed as soon as possible as it is implementing smart metering systems in the entire state in compliance with the Central Electricity Authority (Installation and Operation of Meters) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022.

The department said the regulation mandates that ‘all consumers in areas with communication network shall be supplied electricity with smart meters working in pre-payment mode. ‘

“Thus, it is a statutory obligation for the Department of Power to comply with these regulations and install meters only in prepaid mode,” the department said in a notification.

“Currently, the power department is implementing the smart prepaid metering system under the ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ through Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider through PPP on TOTEX (CAPEX+ OPEX) mode,” the department said in a notification.

The department also stated that the union ministry of power specifically mentioned that installation of smart meters for consumers in pre-payment mode is essential and mandatory for all the consumers, apart from being a mandatory regulatory provision under the Electricity Act.

The notification further stated that implementation of smart metering in pre-payment mode is being implemented due to its multiple benefits for both consumers and distribution utilities.

This includes enhanced consumer satisfaction due to better control on electricity consumption and relief from the problem of delayed/ incorrect billing, improved cash flows and reduction in operation costs for distribution utilities, improved billing and collection efficiency and better system of energy accounting for loss reduction. This would also facilitate recharge with any amount according to their requirement and paying ability.

Consumers have been requested to contact either the information technology division of the department here or call customer care support “1912” for any clarification.