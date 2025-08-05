Land donated for relocation of CO HQ

KAMPORIJO, 4 Aug: Kamporijo-based All Tei Temir Welfare Society (ATTWS) in a press release informed that it has donated 31.283 hectares of land in Sutupu (Tompurijo) to the Kamle district administration in exchange for relocating the existing circle headquarters Kamporijo, owing to the NHPC’s upcoming 1,720 mw Kamle Hydroelectric Power Project.

The land donation ceremony was held on 2 August at Pwte Happa, along with the handing over of the land gift deed agreement to Kamle DC JT Obi, in the presence of Kamporijo Circle Officer Balo Shakak, Kamporijo-1ZPM Rakhe Taro, other panchayat leaders, gaon buras, CBOs, and executive members of the ATTWS.

The ceremony was organised and guided by ATTWS president Pegmir T Sagar and its general secretary Rakhe Ladu, representing the Pegmir and the Rakhe clans as land donors.