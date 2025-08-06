State epidemiologist Dr Lobsang Jampa retires

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Aug: State epidemiologist Dr Lobsang Jampa was bid adieu upon his retirement from service during a farewell programme organised at the Health Services Directorate here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Health Services Director Dr Marbom Basar, Dr Komling Perme, and other officers and officials of the directorate, who gathered to honour Dr Jampa’s exemplary service and to bid farewell to a true public health pioneer.

Over a remarkable public health career spanning 28 years and 3 months, Dr Jampa made pioneering contributions that significantly shaped the health landscape of the state.

He is responsible for establishing the disease surveillance in the state.

Appointed as state epidemiologist in 1999, his leadership was instrumental during several major health crises, including the avian influenza outbreak in 2005, swine flu, and most notably the Covid-19 pandemic, where his strategic coordination and tireless efforts in outbreak response, containment, and public education earned widespread recognition.

Fondly remembered for his fieldwork during the early 2000s – when road connectivity was still a major challenge – Dr Jampa personally led outbreak investigations across remote corners of the state, including Parsiparlo, Sunpura, and Mechukha. His hands-on approach, scientific acumen, and unwavering commitment earned him the state gold medal on 15 August, 2015, in recognition of his outstanding service to the health sector.

Dr Jampa was also an early advocate of systemic improvements in public health governance. He played a key role in pursuing the enhancement of the retirement age of government doctors to 62 years, alongside Dr Alok Yirang and Dr Pekba Ringu, during the tenure of Satya Gopal, the then development commissioner.

Under his stewardship, numerous ICMR-supported studies were implemented in the state, including research on herpes simplex, Hepatitis B screening in Anjaw, the India Diabetes Study, and a groundbreaking study on paragonimiasis (lung fluke disease).

A visionary institution-builder, Dr Jampa was pivotal in facilitating land acquisition for patients in Vellore and for the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Hollongi; overseeing the construction of a protective boundary wall to safeguard the NCDC site; spearheading the establishment of the Health Emergency Operation Centre at the TRIHMS; laying the groundwork for the state’s public health cadre – a structural reform that promises to shape the future of health governance in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was also instrumental in establishing 12 district dialysis units under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.

Dr Jampa led the rollout of the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme 2018, which has since facilitated over 200 successful kidney transplants.

He actively monitored and guided programmes such as NP-NCD, IDSP, HWC, NPCCHH, NRCP, and the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, among others.

In every capacity, Dr Jampa brought vision, integrity, and dedication to improving public health services across the state.

The Health Services Department extended its heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to Dr Jampa for a peaceful and fulfilling retirement.