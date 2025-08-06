Woman dies in fire accident

Staff Reporter

MECHUKHA, 5 Aug: A 28-year-old woman, identified as Yekar Doji, died in a major fire accident that occurred this morning here in Shi-Yomi district.

The Shi-Yomi police informed that the victim was a mother of two children and her husband was away when the accident occurred.

The postmortem formalities were conducted at the community health centre here, and the remains were later handed over to family members for the last rites.

The police added that the fire broke out around 4:30 in the morning and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Two houses, including a newly constructed one, were reduced to ashes, and no valuable items could be retrieved.