AWKDSU issues 10-day ultimatum to release teachers

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 6 Aug: All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to education commissioner Amjad Tak, demanding the release of the 12 teachers transferred to various schools in West Kameng district within 10 days.

AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow said that despite issuance of an order dated 20 July, the teachers have failed to report to their respective schools.

“Sixteen days have passed, and these teachers have not reported to the deputy director of school education (DDSE), causing a persistent shortage of subject teachers in these schools and adversely affecting students’ academic studies,” Sakrinsow said.

The memorandum, signed by the AWKDSU president, its general secretary Dorjee Tashi and education secretary Dorjee Wangchu, issued a 10-day ultimatum to release the teachers, with a warning that failure to comply would lead to democratic protest to fulfil the demand in the interest of students.

While appreciating the transfer initiative, the union expressed concern over the lack of follow-up and inaction by the authorities. The union urged the education department to enforce Clause No.2 of the order, which mandates stopping the salaries of teachers who fail to report.

Additionally, the union called for a separate directive to all DDSEs to ensure prompt compliance with transfer orders and to expedite the forwarding of service books to avoid administrative delays.

In response, the commissioner assured the AWKDSU delegation that the matter would be reviewed immediately and resolved by 15 August.