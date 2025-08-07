BRO takes up challenging strategic border road in Tawang

[Bengia Ajum]

JANG, 6 Aug: The 90 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under the Border Road Organisation (BRO), is undertaking the construction of the Sela-Chabrela-BJ Gompa road, one of the most challenging road projects in the Tawang district. The 14 km-long road, once completed, will not only promote tourism but also will be strategically important for the defence forces. Tawang is a sensitive border district located near the Indo-China boundary.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of this year, with a major portion of the road already constructed. The construction work is going on at an altitude of above 13,000 feet sea level and has been a challenging project to execute with a limited working season. During winter, the area is covered in a thick blanket of snow, and during summer, heavy rain often makes it difficult to execute the work. Further, due to lack of oxygen, often the labourers and BRO officials fall sick.

Despite the harsh climatic conditions, BRO said they are trying to complete the project by the end of this year. “The Sela-Chabrela-BJ Gompa road is of immense importance not only for ensuring reliable movement of armed forces but also for boosting connectivity and tourism in the region. It will serve both military and socio-economic purposes,” a BRO official said.

The vagaries of nature, treacherous terrain, and a limited working window often make it difficult to execute the project, the official added.

The Sela-Chabrela-BJ Gompa road, once completed, is expected to open up new economic opportunities for the region by making it more accessible to visitors, adventure enthusiasts, and traders. “We understand this road, once completed, will strengthen India’s defence infrastructure. At the same time, it can enhance local livelihoods by attracting tourism to the region as the area is blessed with natural beauty, monasteries, and cultural heritage,” the BRO official added.