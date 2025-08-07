Guv greets weavers, artisans on National Handloom Day

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: Governor K.T Parnaik greeted the weavers, artisans, and entrepreneurs of the state on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

The Governor offered special appreciation to women of the state, describing them as custodians of the beautiful legacy, whose skill and dedication continue to keep the traditional fabrics alive.

In his message, the Governor said that handloom weaving in Arunachal Pradesh is a living tradition, deeply woven into the rhythm of daily lives of the people, reflecting the unique identity of each tribe through distinctive patterns, colours, and motifs.

“Every woven thread tells a story of resilience and womanhood. Let us make a conscious effort to preserve what our foremothers have gifted us. In doing so, we honour and strengthen our collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the Governor said.

The Governor appealed to the young and educated women, particularly the dedicated Self-Help Groups and ‘Lakhpati Didis’, to embrace traditional weaving as a source of cultural pride and personal empowerment.

"When our youth take pride in wearing and creating what is their own, it uplifts an entire community," the Governor said in his message.