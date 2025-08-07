AOA, SAA hold consultative meeting to strengthen sports ecosystem

CHIMPU, 6 Aug: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) and Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) here on Wednesday held a consultative meeting to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the state.

According to SAA director Gumnya Karbak, key discussions included strategies for grassroots development, athlete support systems, infrastructure planning, and improved coordination among affiliated state sports bodies.

Other issues discussed during the meeting were streamlining and aligning the state’s sports activities in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh State Sports Policy 2017.

The meeting, chaired by SAA chairman John Neelam, also focused on strengthening coordination and collaborative functioning between the AOA and the SAA in all state-level sports affairs, Karbak said in a release.

During the meeting, discussion was also held regarding the formulation and implementation of the ‘State Meritorious Athletes Welfare Act’ to ensure comprehensive support and recognition for outstanding athletes.

“All participants shared valuable insights and reaffirmed their collective commitment to fostering a unified, inclusive, and progressive sports environment across the state,” the release said.

The meeting was also attended by SAA vice chairman Bengia Yayang Tadar, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago, its senior vice president Abharham K.Techi and vice president Toko Teki.