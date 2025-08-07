Minister calls for timely implementation of NHM progs

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: Health and family welfare minister Biyuram Waghe has called for the timely implementation of NHM programs in the state.

Addressing officials at the first quarter review meeting of the National Health Mission (NHM), held at the DK Convention Hall here on Wednesday, the minister emphasized the importance of delivering quality healthcare services to the public and strengthening grassroots health infrastructure.

Acknowledging challenges related to human resources (HR), the minister urged officials to make the best use of available resources until permanent solutions are found.

Regarding the recent transfers of doctors, the minister advised them to refrain from seeking recommendations to retain their postings, stating that the transfer decisions were made rationally. He called upon all doctors to remain committed to the core objective of ensuring that no citizen is left behind in accessing healthcare services.

He also urged the district health authorities to work towards achieving National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for more PHCs and CHCs.

Health and family welfare commissioner P.K. Sain, in his address, said that regular interaction with health officials can significantly improve health indicators in the districts. “It is, therefore, the responsibility of deputy commissioners to ensure that District Health Society meetings are conducted on a monthly basis to review progress, address challenges, and plan corrective actions,” Sain said.

Health and family welfare secretary Vivek HP, while presenting health parameters, said, “Data discrepancies due to over- and under-reporting are a serious matter.” He urged the concerned DMOs and DRCHOs to strictly monitor and ensure the collection of accurate data only.

During the meeting, DCs and DMOs presented reports on the health parameters of their respective districts, highlighting achievements, challenges, and innovations.

NHM Mission director, director of health services, director of family welfare, all NHM nodal officers and consultants, as well as district reproductive and child health officers (DRCHOs), were also present at the review meeting.