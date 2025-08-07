Vantara offers to build rehab centre for elephant Madhuri

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: Vantara wildlife rehabilitation facility has proposed to set up a satellite rehabilitation centre for 36-year-old elephant named Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur, in consultation with the Jain Math and the Maharashtra forest department. The facility, if approved, will include advanced medical care, open habitats, and therapeutic amenities tailored to the elephant’s health needs.

The development comes amid rising concerns from the Jain community, who view Madhuri as spiritually integral to their religious life. Acknowledging these sentiments, Vantara has also committed to supporting any petition filed by the Jain Math and the Maharashtra government before the Supreme Court requesting Madhuri’s return to Kolhapur.

“We recognise and respect the deep emotional and cultural significance Madhuri holds for the community,” the organisation said in an official statement, adding that their involvement was solely to comply with court orders and not to disrupt religious tradition.

“Vantara acknowledges the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain Matha and the people of Kolhapur. For decades, she has been an integral part of deep-rooted spiritual practices and community life. We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Matha, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri’s presence in Kolhapur,” the statement said.