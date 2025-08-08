AAPSU seeks relaxation of cut-off marks for recruitment

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Expressing serious concern over the results of the recruitment examinations for the posts of constables GD (civil police) and IRBn (band/bugler), declared on 16 July, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to relax the cut-off marks (both subject-wise and aggregate) for ensuring recruitment to the remaining 406 posts.

The AAPSU in a representation to the CM on Thursday said that the results of the recruitment examinations conducted by the APSSB for the posts of constables, along with other posts in various departments on 13 July caused concern.

For 426 total vacancies, only 20 candidates have qualified, leaving 406 posts vacant and unfilled, with mere 4.7% selection rate, the AAPSU said.

The apex student body claimed that the “standard level of the question paper was exceptionally high, resembling graduate-level or UPSC/APPSC standard, which was disproportionate to the eligibility criteria for Class 10/12 passed candidates.”

In additional to that, the stringent cut-off criteria of 33% in each subject and an aggregate of 45% without any relaxation further reduced the chances of selection, even among fairly capable candidates, the AAPSU said.

Claiming grave disparity between the vacancies and qualified candidates, the AAPSU strongly urged the government to consider lowering the cut-off marks (both subject-wise and aggregate) to a rational and inclusive level to ensure that the remaining 406 posts are filled.

The AAPSU also pleaded for one-time age relaxation for the left-out candidates, saying that the recruitment advertisement was first issued in 2020, with an age limit of 18 to 28 years. Many aspiring candidates have crossed the age limit as the examination was held after more than five years.