NEC releases funds for development projects in NE

SHILLONG, 7 Aug: The North Eastern Council (NEC) on Thursday said it has released over Rs 11.31 crore during July this year to various central and regional agencies for implementation of development projects across the Northeastern region, including Meghalaya and Sikkim.

A NEC statement said the funds were allocated to support a wide range of initiatives in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, health infrastructure, human resource development, and cultural preservation.

Among the significant allocations, Rs 2.09 crore was released for the establishment of kiwi orchards in the region, while Rs 1.81 crore was sanctioned for the promotion of commercial bamboo plantations, it said.

A sum of Rs 1.28 crore was earmarked for the establishment of food processing units in Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

The NEC also released Rs 1.18 crore for setting up a banana tissue culture facility in the region, Rs 94 lakh for empowering marginalised women in Sixth Schedule areas through life skill education, and Rs 80 lakh for the promotion of agarwood plantations.

Further, Rs 83.75 lakh was allocated for research-oriented studies and documentation of Kokborok language and literature, while Rs 74.85 lakh was released for integrated arecanut and turmeric plantations.

The promotion of avocado, persimmon, and blueberry orchards received Rs 49.90 lakh, while Rs 94.03 lakh was allocated for the establishment of stabilised interlocking block making enterprises in the Northeast.

An amount of Rs 17.58 lakh was also disbursed under the NEC merit scholarship scheme, it said. (PTI)