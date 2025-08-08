Arunachal launches handloom & handicrafts policy

National Handloom Day

TEZU, 7 Aug: Textile & Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam on Thursday emphasized the cultural and economic importance of handloom in Arunachal.

Addressing the launch programme of the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Policy-2025 at Amik Rinya Hall here in Lohit district, the minister said, “There are 26 major tribes in Arunachal, and it is only because of our weavers that these identities are visibly preserved. Handloom is not just cultural- it also holds economic promise. This policy is a roadmap to guide and support our weavers as they move forward.”

The launch of the policy marks a major milestone in the state’s efforts to empower weavers and artisans while preserving its rich tribal heritage.

The policy was launched as part of the 11th National Handloom Day celebration, which was organized by the Textile & Handicrafts Department, in collaboration with the union handlooms development commissioner.

The new policy provides a comprehensive framework to address longstanding challenges in the handloom and handicrafts sector, and to unlock its immense economic and cultural potential. Some of the key components of the policy include creation of a weavers and artisans database; establishment of raw material and tool banks; improved access to credit; promotion of research and development; e-commerce and digital initiatives; the ‘One Tribe, One Weave’ initiative; a comprehensive livelihood promotion scheme; and legal protection of indigenous designs and knowledge.

The Textile and Handicrafts Department will serve as the nodal department for the effective implementation of these initiatives.

Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai in his address highlighted the historical relevance of the National Handloom Day, commemorating the 1905 Swadeshi Movement, and revived in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our traditional attires are beautiful, but the real challenge is to keep them alive as a living culture. Change is natural, but our core traditions and designs must be preserved,” he said.

He also announced the establishment of new craft building centres in Tezu and Sunpura, expressing hope that such infrastructure and events would further energize the handloom movement in the state.

Weavers and artisans from across the state participated in the celebration and showcased their products at exhibition stalls, offering a vibrant display of tribal craftsmanship. As part of the celebration, yarns were distributed to weavers to support their work, and computer sets were distributed to five districts to aid in the implementation of e-office systems in the department.

To recognize excellence, the State Awards for Best Craftspersons were conferred on Gemo Gini, Shamtu Mossang and Phelem Lukham, and the State Awards for Best Handloom Weavers were presented to Kagho Yabii, Nyiacha Kamhoa, and Jonlen Bo.

Textile & Handicrafts Commissioner Mamung Tayeng and other senior officials also spoke on the occasion, reinforcing the department’s vision of making handloom a viable, dignified livelihood while preserving Arunachal’s distinct tribal identities.