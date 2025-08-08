Guv greets people on Quit India Movement commemoration day

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Quit India Movement commemoration, and expressed hope that the indomitable spirit and unwavering courage of the freedom fighters would continue to inspire all to stand against injustice and inequality.

The governor said that the Quit India Movement, launched by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August, 1942, was a defining moment in India’s struggle for independence.

“With the powerful call of ‘do or die’, Gandhi urged the British to leave India immediately, sparking a nationwide uprising. Despite brutal repression, imprisonment of leaders, and suppression of protests, the movement ignited a spirit of resistance and self-determination among Indians. It shook the foundations of British rule and paved the way for India’s eventual freedom in 1947,” Parnaik said, adding that the movement remains a symbol of courage, unity, and the unbreakable will of a nation determined to be free, he said.

“Today, the call is different, but no less urgent,” he said, and urged the people to “free our nation from the chains of poverty, ignorance, inequality, and corruption.”

“Let us pledge to rise above differences and contribute to building a strong, inclusive, and self-reliant India,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)