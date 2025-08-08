Legal awareness prog held

KANKARNALLAH, 7 Aug: NGO Friends for Life conducted a legal awareness programme at the Government Higher Secondary School here on Thursday.

The programme featured talks on mental health and drug abuse by clinical psychologist Nabam Yeni, and on gender equality and rights related to women by Radhilu Chai.

Tarh Naki spoke on the POCSO Act, and Yigam Basar spoke on yoga and wellness, while psychiatrist Dagrik Gara spoke on drug abuse, alcoholism, and mental health.

More than 200 students and teachers participated in the programme.