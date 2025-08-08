Min urges ArSRLM to adopt transformative strategies

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing urged the ArSRLM to aim higher, and urged its officials to collectively envision and adopt “bold and transformative strategies” that would take the mission to even greater heights.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) here on Thursday, the minister said, “ArSRLM is the pride and joy of the state and has consistently stood out as a performer and saving grace during ministry-level review meetings.”

Held at the SMMU conference hall here, the meeting was structured in an innovative workshop-style format, which allowed for a deeper understanding of ongoing interventions through thematic presentations made by various vertical leads. These included critical domains such as institution building and capacity building, model cluster level federations, social inclusion and social development, farm and non-farm livelihoods, financial inclusion, human resources, monitoring and evaluation, MIS, financial management, and updates on the DDU-GKY and the RSETI.

Responding to concerns raised by thematic leads, the minister assured that all issues would be taken up with due seriousness. He acknowledged that while some challenges may require time to resolve, he remains committed to facilitating progressive solutions in collaboration with the mission team.

Expressing concern over the high number of non-operational Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, Tasing reaffirmed his intent to work closely with the ArSRLM in reviving and operationalizing these centres to unlock their economic potential and community benefits.

The minister emphasized the need for universal outreach, calling upon all officials to ensure that no household – regardless of how remote it is – is left behind in the mission’s interventions. He stressed that equitable access must remain a cornerstone of all programme activities.

As part of enhancing institutional leadership, the minister expressed his intention to explore opportunities under Mission Karmayogi for delivering administrative and management training to mission managers and functionaries across levels.

“This high-level engagement not only reaffirmed the government’s commitment to grassroots empowerment but also set a new benchmark in participatory governance,” the ArSRLM stated in a release.