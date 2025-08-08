MoU signed for project appraisal of PIAs

HYDERABAD, 7 Aug: The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) project under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), Hyderabad, on Thursday for undertaking project appraisal of project implementing agencies (PIAs)under the DDU-GKY 2.0 (Phase-II) for the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The DDU-GKY is a placement-linked skill development programme of the Rural Skills Division under the union Rural Development Ministry. In this fiscal year, the ministry has sanctioned 1,851 targets for Arunachal to train and place rural youths under the DDU-GKY 1.0 & 2.0 programme. The NIRD&PR has been onboarded as the project appraisal agency for conducting appraisal of PIA applications under DDU-GKY 2.0 project for Arunachal.

The MoU was signed by NIRD&PR Director (Project Appraisal) Satish Kumar on behalf of the NIRD&PR,and DDU-GKY Chief Operating Officer (Rural Skills) Ruzing Bellai on behalf of the ArSRLM.

A total of 18 states across the country have onboarded NIRD&PR as the project appraisal agency under DDU-GKY 2.0.