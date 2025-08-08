World Breastfeeding Week observed

ZIRO, 7 Aug: A series of awareness and outreach programmes across six sectors under the Ziro-I ICDS Project, namely, Hong, Hari, Kalung-Reru, Tajang, Hija and Diibo, were conducted as part of the World Breastfeeding Week-2025, which was observed from 1 to 7 August here in Lower Subansiri district.

This year’s celebration was themed ‘Prioritise breastfeeding: Create sustainable support systems’.

Throughout the week, awareness sessions on the importance of breastfeeding were conducted for lactating mothers. Discussions on best practices for breastfeeding and infant care were held. In a unique and inclusive approach, gaon buris were also invited in each sector to highlight the importance of traditional leadership in promoting health awareness at the grassroots level.

The concluding event was held at the Pare-Ami anganwadi centre on Thursday, where Ziro-I ICDS Project CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo lauded the performance of sector supervisors, anganwadi workers and other staff, acknowledging their tireless efforts in raising awareness and supporting mothers at the grassroots level. She also distributed nutritious food to lactating mothers on the occasion. (DIPRO)