Independence Cup Football Tournament begins in Likabali

LIKABALI, 7 Aug: The Likabali Sports Association (LSA), under the aegis of the Lower Siang District Football Association (DFA), inaugurated the 21st Independence Cup Football Tournament at the Government Higher Secondary School playground here on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was attended by social activist Nyakar Taipodia and district BJP secretary Ibom Bomjen. Both guests extended best wishes to the participating teams, and encouraged the youths to actively engage in sports as a means of fostering discipline, unity, and healthy lifestyles.

DFA president Dochi Riram also addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of grassroots football development. He highlighted the role of such tournaments in identifying young talent and building a strong sporting culture in the region.

This year’s tournament is sponsored in memory of late Takir Bui, with support from Yamik Kena Bui and sons.

LSA president Senpen Taipodia and its acting secretary Jumgo Taipodia expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, sponsors, the participating teams, and the public for their continued support and enthusiasm.

The tournament will follow a league format, giving all teams a fair chance to showcase their talent and qualify for the final.

The final match will be played on 15 August. (DIPRO)