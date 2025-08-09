Not possible for govt to address all issues: Natung

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Home Minister Mama Natung has said that it’s not possible for the government alone to address all issues and problems.

In an interactive meeting with community-based organisations (CBOs) organised by the Indigenous Affairs Department here on Thursday, Natung, who is also the minister in-charge for interstate border affairs and indigenous affairs, said that at some point in time, the intervention of stakeholders, especially CBOs, becomes important in solving critical issues.

He praised the CBOs for taking the lead role in addressing issues like the drug menace, peace and harmony with other states, etc.

The minister appealed to them to continue with the same zeal.

Several issues related to illegal immigrants, Inner Line Permit, weekly markets, drug menace, communal harmony among tribes, peaceful coexistence with neighbouring states and importance of preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage were thoroughly discussed.

The meeting was attended by members of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and 19 federating CBOs of the state, who shared their views and suggestions. (PTI)