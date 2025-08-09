Plantation drive organised at HU

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Himalayan University (HU) here organised a plantation drive on Friday under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

The event aimed to raise awareness about environmental preservation while fostering a culture of green responsibility among students, faculty members, and the wider community.

The drive was inaugurated by HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran, who underscored the urgent need for individual responsibility in combating climate change. “Planting a tree is not merely an act of greenery, but a lasting promise to safeguard the wellbeing of future generations,” he said.

Dr Sonbeer Chack reflected on “the deep symbolic value of dedicating a tree to one’s mother – a gesture of both love and gratitude.”

HU Registrar Vijay Tripathi praised the initiative as a powerful stride towards sustainable development. He commended the organizers for “blending emotional sentiment with environmental action.”

Approximately 50 Students and faculty members participated in planting saplings across the campus, turning the day into a memorable blend of service, learning, and celebration of nature.