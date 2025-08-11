Judiciary played important role in shaping India: CJI

HC gets state-of-the-art building

[Bengia Ajum]

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Aug: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said that the judiciary has played an important role in shaping democratic India.

Speaking here at the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art high court building, Justice Gavai highlighted the role of the judiciary, executive, and legislature in serving the people of India.

“All of them exist to give justice to the people of this country. The role of the judiciary, executive, and legislature is defined, so that justice is given to every Indian at the earliest and at the least cost,” he said.

Justice Gavai said that the Constitution of India is a balanced one, and because of it, India is progressing as the Constitution protects the institutions. The CJI expressed hope that the inauguration of the new high court building would benefit the people of Arunachal Pradesh. “This new high court building is one of the best high court buildings I have seen. The state government deserves appreciation for creating such a wonderful infrastructure for the judiciary. I hope people will get justice at the least cost in this new building,” said Justice Gavai.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ashutosh Kumar, in his address said that the inauguration of a new high court building in Arunachal symbolizes that justice will reach every place, irrespective of geographical location. “The presence of CJI BR Gavai along with several Supreme Court judges for this event shows how serious the judiciary is about providing justice to every Indian. This new court building will be a temple of democracy, not just a simple building,” said Justicte Kumar.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that more judges are required for the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench. “High numbers of cases are registered in Arunachal. At present, three judges are handling, but we need more judges. The strength of judges at the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench should be increased. Also, it will open opportunities for the people of the state,” said Rijiju.

He said also that more judges from Arunachal should be added to the high court for better representation of the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the occasion “a momentous day in the judicial history of Arunachal Pradesh and India,” emphasizing that the state-of-the-art facility is not only a boost to the judiciary but also a “symbol of hope, accessibility, and unwavering pursuit of justice.”

The chief minister credited this achievement to the collaborative efforts of the Gauhati High Court, members of the Bar, state government officials, and all stakeholders, including the state PWD and the contractor.

Highlighting the state’s progress in judicial infrastructure, Khandu noted that Arunachal has expanded from just two courts in 2016, when he first assumed the charge of chief minister of the state, to 33 functional courts today, with eight new courts added recently and 463 new posts created in the district judiciary. Several welfare measures for judicial officers, procedural reforms, and dedicated NDPS courts in Tezu, Khonsa, and Yupia are also underway, he added.

“The inauguration of this court is the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of our people,” the chief minister said. “It will enhance access to justice, ensure speedy resolution of cases, and strengthen the rule of law in our state.”

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system in the state, right from the high court level to district courts and CJM courts. Further, he shared that the government has already identified an area for the establishment of a judicial complex in the future, in case a separate high court is granted to Arunachal.

The foundation stone for the new 19,000+ square metre state-of-the-art high court building was laid on 12 August, 2018, by Khandu. The work progress was hit by the Covid pandemic. The construction has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 250 crore.

On the occasion, Union MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, judges from the Supreme Court of India, the Gauhati High Court, and the Itanagar Permanent Bench, several eminent judges from high courts across the country, and members of the Bar association were present. (With input from CM’s PR Cell)