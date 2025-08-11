Tadar Sahi’s journey: PAJSC activist to acing APPSCCE

[Amar Sangno]

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: Tadar Sahi (28), who secured second position in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024, was one of the known faces among the Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) members in protesting against the infamous APPSC job scam of 2022.

Sahi not only broke the jinx that activist-aspirants never clear the APPSCCE, but also proved that a deserving aspirant gets a place if fairness is in place, by setting an example by cracking the state’s toughest competition and finishing at second spot with a total of 1,272.875 marks, including 1,045.5 in the written examination and 227.375 in the personality test, with chemistry as her optional paper.

Born on 23 December, 1996 to Tadar Gagung and Phasang Yarang Tadar, Sahi completed her matriculation from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu in 2014, and graduated with bachelor of science (honours) in chemistry from Hindu College, Delhi University, in 2017.

She then pursued master of science in chemistry from IIT Mumbai, graduating in 2019. Sahi had been preparing full-time for the APPSCCE since 2022. She could not qualify in the APPSCCE mains in 2020, and in the following years, the commission was rocked by the paper leak scam.

Sahi attributed her success in the civil service examination to her family, friends, and many well-wishers.

“I believe human existence is transient, and any life I lead has to have a purpose. I find that purpose in being of help to those around me and striving for a better society. We need well-meaning workers and leaders across fields who lead with optimism and strength to do the right thing. My family, dear friends, and many well-wishers have been instrumental in this journey. I am grateful to them for their belief in me,” she said, adding that these were her motivational factors.

Sahi shared her journey from being a known face of the PAJSC to becoming an APPSCCE topper, adding that she passed on her responsibility to new members of the PAJSC in fighting for justice for deprived aspirants, and started preparing for the UPSC CSE-2024. She was dejected with the outcome of the issue and couldn’t devote another year to the movement and wait for another examination cycle of the APPSC.

“In all honesty, any competitive exam is a gamble; there are many variables. Even with all the effort throughout the year, on the day of the exam, your mindset, your peers, and other variables come into play,” Sahi said.

“However, it doesn’t nullify the fact that you have to get the basics right, that is, work hard, believe you’re capable, self-reflect with absolutely brutal honesty, and then strive to improve on your weak areas, and don’t shy away from seeking help from well-meaning and helpful peers and mentors,” she added.

“Most of us are pretty ordinary and not geniuses. Have faith, do the work needed, and always remember that, until the day you are out of the race, you are in the race, so don’t lose it in your head before the race ends,” she said.