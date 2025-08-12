Etalin HEP gets environmental clearance

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: The Expert Appraisal Committee has recommended environmental clearance for the 3,097 mw Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP).

The SJVN Limited owned project, located in Dibang Valley district, involves the construction of two concrete gravity dams on the Dri and the Tangon (Talo) rivers.

The Etalin HEP is a run-of-the-river project that aims to utilize the water from these two rivers. The project’s estimated cost stands at Rs 30,037.36 crore.

The clearance follows a detailed assessment by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Forest Department.

The project requires a land area of 1,175.03 hectares, all classified as unclassed forest land. Stage-I forest clearance was granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 20 June, 2025.

Regarding social impact, 18 villages are slated to be affected by land acquisition for various project components. Out of these, 284 project-affected families have been identified. Specifically, 176 families are facing involuntary displacement due to the loss of their homes. A substantial budgetary provision of Rs 109.53 crore has been allocated for the implementation of the resettlement and rehabilitation plan.