‘Pani Pahar’ curriculum introduced in pvt schools

ROING, 11 Aug: Since June 2025, the Mobius Young Climate Leaders for Himalayan Development – Arunachal Pradesh have been rolling out the ‘Pani Pahar’ curriculum – designed by the University of Cambridge in collaboration with Hearth Advisors – across 16 private schools in Lower Dibang Valley district, reaching 469 students.

Focusing on water as the central theme, the curriculum explores its sources, importance, sustainable management, and the specific challenges faced in the Himalayan regions. Professionals are tailoring the content to the local context, enabling students to connect lessons to their daily lives, cultural traditions, and the unique environment of Arunachal.

To strengthen participation and ownership among students, Mobius Eco Clubs have been formed in each of the targeted schools. These clubs serve as hubs for carrying out Pani Pahar activities, promoting peer learning, and encouraging environmental stewardship within the school community.

Adding to this effort, ‘Mobius Green Friday’ has been introduced as a weekly student-driven initiative that encourages learners to collect waste from their surroundings and bring it to class every Friday. The practice fosters environmental awareness, builds habits of responsible waste disposal, and instills a sense of personal responsibility for keeping their communities clean.

The programme emphasizes learning beyond textbooks through interactive indoor and outdoor activities such as photo analysis, mapping of local water bodies, identification of flora and fauna, creative drawing, and student presentations. These exercises aim to sharpen observation, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Implementation of Pani Pahar is one of three core components of the Mobius Young Climate Leaders for Himalayan Development initiative, alongside research solutions on sustainable water management and capacity building for educators, youths, and community members.

By blending global environmental education with indigenous knowledge, the project seeks to prepare a new generation of climate-conscious young leaders capable of addressing environmental challenges in the Eastern Himalayas and building a climate-resilient Arunachal.