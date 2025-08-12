Army, civil agencies discuss plans to boost border development

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, in coordination with the civil administration of East Kameng district and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), on Monday held a conclave to fast-track border development.

The conclave was also organised to strengthen security, and enhance disaster preparedness in the strategically vital border district of the state, an official statement said here.

Organised under the aegis of the Himalayan Warrior Brigade, the meeting at Seppa, the district headquarters, brought together senior district officials, Army and ITBP commanders, departmental heads, elected representatives, and tribal leaders.

Building on the momentum of last month’s military-civil fusion conclave at Bichom, the Seppa forum prioritised creation and upgradation of dual-use infrastructure, including helipads, logistics nodes, and road links to remote areas, the statement said.

It also addressed vocational skill development, recruitment drives to encourage local youths to join the armed forces, and expansion of the ITBP’s ‘Project Arunveer’, an initiative to source locally produced goods for security forces to boost the rural economy.

The participants reviewed joint disaster response protocols involving the police, ITBP, Army, NDRF, and SDRF, while educators highlighted student interaction with Army Public Schools to inspire the younger generation.

Identification and grooming of sports talent for higher-level competitions was reaffirmed as a shared goal. (PTI)