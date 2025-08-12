Stakeholders discuss plan for declaring Arunachal as ‘orchid capital’

CHIMPU, 11 Aug: Stakeholders discussed the plan for declaring Arunachal Pradesh as an ‘orchid capital’, leveraging the state’s unparalleled variety of orchid species, during a meeting at Dr Verrier Elwin conference hall of the SFRI here on Monday.

“The proposal aims to boost conservation efforts, enhance ecotourism potential, promote the native orchid species and establish Arunachal as a global hub for orchid research,” the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) said in a release.

The meeting, chaired by APBB Chairman Hawa Bagang, was attended by SFRI Director HB Abo, senior scientists, and officers and consultants from various organizations, departments and institutes.

They also discussed the revival of the Orchid Society of Arunachal Pradesh (OSAP), recognizing its role in promoting research, conservation and awareness about the state’s rich orchid diversity. The participants agreed on a roadmap to rejuvenate the OSAP and expand its outreach through scientific collaboration and community engagement, the release said.

During the meeting, the importance of the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the role of the Biodiversity Management Committees [BMCs] were also highlighted.

“A comprehensive project plan is being prepared based on the state biodiversity strategy and action plan to strengthen the capacity of BMCs, promote sustainable use of resources, and ensure active participation of local communities in biodiversity governance,” it said.

The APBB stated that all the stakeholders committed to working collaboratively towards implementing these initiatives through the State Forest Research Institute, the State Biodiversity Board, and the Arunachal Pradesh Research and Development Agency.

The meeting was attended by, among others, senior scientists from the Zoological Survey of India, the Botanical Survey of India, the NEIST, Naharlagun, faculty members from the NERIST, DNGC, Himalayan University, scientists from the State Forest Research Institute, officials from the State Medicinal Plants Board, APBB, and consultants from Transition Consultant Pvt Ltd and Native Folks.