Our youths need exposure, mentorship, opportunities: Guv

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: “Our youths need the right exposure, mentorship, and opportunities to shine. With proper guidance, they can make the state and the nation proud on the global stage,” said Governor KT Parnaik.

During a meeting with National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS)Director Col RS Jamwal at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, the governor highlighted the achievements of the state’s mountaineers, including the Everesters. He said that the youths of Arunachal Pradesh possess immense untapped potential, and that their “grit, resilience, and determination can set new benchmarks for adventure sports in India.”

The governor congratulated the NIMAS director on the remarkable success of two extraordinary expeditions – the Brahmaputra river rafting expedition, and the Mount Kanchenjunga expedition. He expressed confidence that such achievements would inspire a new generation of young Arunachalis to dream bigger, push their limits, and carve their names in the annals of adventure history.

The governor also presented Col Jamwal with the ‘Governor’s Medallion for Excellence’ for his outstanding contributions to adventure activities in Arunachal.

The NIMAS director informed the governor that the NIMAS team covered the entire Indian stretch of the mighty Brahmaputra (Siang) river, from Gelling in Arunachal to Hatsingimari in Assam, spanning an astonishing 1,040 kms in the Brahmaputra river rafting expedition. He also informed the governor that the NIMAS team successfully summited Mount Kanchenjunga, India’s highest and the world’s third-highest peak. (Raj Bhavan)