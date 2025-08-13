AFTF seeks compliance with rules by APPSC

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) on Tuesday appealed to the governor and the chief minister to direct the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to comply with the rules of the APPSC Manual for Conduct of Examination, 2024.

Addressing mediapersons at the APC, AFTF chairman Tadak Nalo claimed that the APPSC Manual for Conduct of Examination, 2024 was “not maintained in the recently concluded recruitment of Arunachal Engineering Service Examination (AESE)-2025.”

The result of the AESE-2025, which was declared on 30 July, contains gross anomalies and blatant violations of the advertisement notification, said Nalo, claiming that “segregation of the candidates into different departments in the result of the recruitment test or preliminary stage of the examination was done without prior notice or corrigendum.”

“Segregation of the candidates can be made only after the completion of the viva voce stage of the examination, but not during the recruitment process of examination,” said Nalo. “As a matter of fact, according to the advertisement notification No APPSC/1/2025, Rule (B) Clause (1) pertaining to the eligibility criteria, civil engineering candidates are eligible for the post of AE (civil) in PWD, PHE&WSD, UD, ULB, Hydropower, RWD, and WRD. However, ironically, out of 1,205 candidates, 843 having civil engineering degrees who qualified for the mains examination have been arbitrarily excluded from appearing in the RWD, Hydropower, and WRD,” he claimed.

Informing that the ratio of 1:12 was not followed as per the prescribed guidelines of the conduct of examination rules, Nalo also claimed that there was repetition of the roll numbers of the same 362 candidates in the same result notification, “which is again a violation of the fundamental rights of the eligible 362 fresh candidates under Article 14 and 16 of the Indian Constitution.”

He said that the overall qualifying candidates for the main examination were 1,947, “whereas according to the total number of 166 posts, the total number of candidates should have been 1,992 (12 times the 166 posts).”

“Thus, 45 posts were not included by depriving genuine candidates of the said examination,” Nalo said.

The AFTF appealed to the governor to intervene in the matter, so that the same mistake may not occur in the various upcoming examinations to be conducted by the commission.