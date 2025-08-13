Patriotism a way of life in Arunachal: Guv

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik said that, for the people of Arunachal Pradesh, patriotism is not confined to special occasions but is a way of life, rooted in tradition and passed down through generations.

After inaugurating a Tiranga Mahotsav at the state banquet hall here on Tuesday, the governor expressed deep pride in “celebrating the festival of our flag in the Land of the Rising Sun – a state whose people have always stood as steadfast guardians of India’s unity, sovereignty, and dignity.”

The governor called on every Arunachali to “let the tricolour fly high and carry the message that we are Indians first, bound by love for our motherland and committed to building a stronger, united, and peaceful Bharat.”

Recalling the 1962 Sino-India War, Parnaik praised the state’s brave sons and daughters who stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, offering courage, loyalty, and even their lives for the nation.

The governor highlighted that India’s greatest strength lies in its diversity, beautifully embodied in the national flag. He lauded the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign for bringing this symbol of unity into every home, turning flag-hoisting into a personal pledge of loyalty to the nation.

Earlier, the governor, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, inaugurated a Tiranga Mela, where large numbers of self-help groups (SHGs) from different parts of the state participated. As an encouragement, the Governor procured a number of items from the SHGs.

Khandu in his speech called upon the people to enthusiastically participate in the Tiranga Mahotsav. He said that the festival is celebrated to honour the freedom fighters and inspire the new generation.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta presented a brief on the weeklong celebration, “which includes cleanliness and clean water.”

The Tiranga Mahotsav was organized by the Art & Culture Department, with support from the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, under the aegis of the union Culture Ministry.

Staff artistes of the Art & Culture Department presented patriotic items as part of a Tiranga concert. (Raj Bhavan)