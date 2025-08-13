Awareness prog on semi-intensive mithun farming

KEBANG, 12 Aug: The Siang Mithun Farmers Association, in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation in Siang district organized an awareness programme on semi-intensive mithun farming and rearing practices in Kebang village on Tuesday.

They also hosted a combined meeting of the Mithun Club Association to bring in awareness on sustainable livestock management and wildlife protection.

During the programme, the participants were sensitized to the urgent need to stop traditional hunting and preserve the biodiversity of the region.

The farmers were also encouraged to shift towards a more scientific, resource-efficient, and profitable mithun farming model, and to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding the cultural heritage and natural wealth of the state for generations to come.