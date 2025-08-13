BJP organizes Tiranga Yatra bike rally across state

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday organised a Tiranga Yatra bike rally across Arunachal Pradesh, visiting families of those who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and celebrating the spirit of patriotism and honouring the country’s heroes.

In Itanagar, BJP state unit president Kaling Moyong flagged off the Tirang Yatra.

In Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, a special team from state BJP head office, led by its general secretary Tadar Niglar, took part in the Tiranga Yatra. The team paid floral tribute to late Tage Hailyang, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack. Local MLA Hage Apa, along with several panchayat leaders and community members also paid floral tributes to Hailyang.

Apa and Niglar flagged of the rally from the late Tage Hailyang memorial, which culminated at the late Neelam Tebi War Memorial in Neelam village in Keyi Panyor district.

Speaking on the occasion in Neelam village, Niglar said that India avenged the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in 22 minutes with its Operation Sindoor by destroying terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He also paid tribute to late Neelam Tebi, who was martyred in the 1962 Sino-India War.

A large number of state BJP office bearers and BJYM karyakartas attended the programme in Neelam.

The BJP also felicitated the families of late Tage Hailyang and late Neelam Tebi, as well as representatives of the Tage Welfare Society and the Neelam Welfare Society.

Tiranga Yatra was also organized in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district. A team from state BJP office led by vice president Dunggoli Libang attended the rally. Among others, MLA Punyo Apum also took part in the programme.

The rally was guided by state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) unit along with its district units.

DIPRO adds: The Upper Siang district administration observed the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the deputy commissioner’s office premises in Yingkiong on Tuesday.

ADC Naatek Nonaang highlighted the basic etiquettes of handling the Indian flag and its proper disposal after the campaign.

SDO Toni Mitkong, DDMO Anie Yangfo, BMM Rani Doye, officials of the DC office and various departments, members of self-help groups, and ArSRLM staff participated in the event. (DIPRO)