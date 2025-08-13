Gauhati HC Itanagar permanent bench celebrates silver jubilee

Ensure that no citizen is far from reach of justice: Guv

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: “No voice should go unheard, no grievance be too small, and no citizen be too far from the reach of justice,” said Governor KT Parnaik while attending the silver jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench at the high court complex in Naharlagun on Tuesday.

The governor said that the silver jubilee is a moment of pride, reflection, and renewal, marking the establishment of the Itanagar Permanent Bench, and also the dawn of a new era in bringing justice closer to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that before its creation, many citizens faced long and arduous journeys to distant courts, but today, the Bench stands as a guardian of constitutional values, a beacon of swift and fair justice, and a pillar of public trust.

On the occasion, the governor called upon the legal fraternity to renew their pledge to the noble mission that brought them together to ensure justice is not only done but is seen to be done, in every corner of the country.

He further said that Arunachal’s traditions, such as the Adi community’s kebang, embody principles of dialogue, consensus, and fairness that have long fostered harmony in villages. “While courts operate under the Constitution and the laws of the land, such indigenous systems remind us that justice is not merely a verdict but a fair, transparent, and humane process,” he added.

The governor said that with its new state-of-the-art court building, the Bench is ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, with technology, transparency, and dignity at its core. He said that it stands as a promise that justice will remain accessible, efficient, and future-ready.

Highlighting recent legal reforms, the governor said that India has replaced colonial-era laws – the IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act – with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, effective from 2024. He said that these reforms aim to modernize the justice system, making it faster, more transparent, and people-centric, shifting the focus from mere punishment to delivering justice with compassion, speed, and fairness.

“By modernizing our legal framework,” he said, “India is bridging the gap between law and the lived realities of its citizens.”

The governor also felicitated advocates who have completed 30 years of legal practice, including advocates Muk Perting, Tayum Som and Tony Pertin, on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Law & Justice Minister Kento Jini, Justice Budi Habung, Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association president TT Tara, and Gauhati High Court Registrar Lobsang Tenzin also spoke on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)