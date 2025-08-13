Speaker calls for engagement of youths in nation-building

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte gave a clarion call for the engagement of youths in nation-building.

Speaking at a lecture on ‘APLA@50 Outreach Connect’ to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the Assembly at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) near Itanagar on Monday, Pongte urged the youths to not only safeguard their rights but also fulfil their responsibilities, an official statement said.

He underlined the immense value of understanding one’s rights and duties as citizens.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso reflected on the state’s developmental trajectory over the decades.

He emphasised the transformative progress in road infrastructure and connectivity across the state, noting how these advancements have bridged communities, boosted economic activities, and improved accessibility even in remote regions.

Rajiv Gandhi University Law Faculty Dean (i/c) Topi Basar spoke at length about the importance of constitutional rights, duties and civic responsibility, urging youths to actively participate in shaping a just and informed society.

An aware and responsible citizenry is the bedrock of democracy and progress, she stressed.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S and APLA Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang also spoke on the occasion.

The event, organised in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University with the support from the NERIST, is a tribute to five decades of legislative progress, fostering awareness among the young generation about governance, civic responsibility, and the ongoing journey of Arunachal towards holistic development. (PTI)