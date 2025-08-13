CM, speaker discuss APLA golden jubilee celebration with guv

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing golden jubilee celebration of the APLA.

The two briefed the governor on the series of commemorative events leading up to the grand finale on 18 August, when a special session of the Assembly will be convened.

Apart from the jubilee celebrations, they also shared their views on several pressing developmental priorities and key welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people across the state.

The governor lauded the CM for his proactive approach in implementing people-centric policies and ensuring that the benefits of governance reach even the remotest corners of Arunachal.

He commended the infrastructural strides being made under his leadership, “which are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and improved quality of life for citizens.”

The governor also commended the speaker for his efforts to engage and inspire the youths through the golden jubilee celebrations. He noted that initiatives to highlight the values of democracy, the significance of legislative institutions, and the political history of Arunachal would instil pride and a sense of responsibility among the younger generation. (Raj Bhavan)