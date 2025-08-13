Techi Doria selected for NE zone squad for Duleep Trophy

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh has reason to cheer as cricketer Techi Doria has been selected for the Northeast zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025-26, starting on 28 August in Bengaluru.

He is the only player from the state in the side, making his selection a proud milestone for Arunachal cricket, Arunachal Cricket Association secretary Nabam Vivek informed.

Another player from the state, Kamsa Yangfo, has been kept as a standby player. The selection was made during a meeting at a city hotel in Guwahati recently.

The Duleep Trophy, one of India’s oldest and most respected first-class tournaments, will this year follow its traditional zonal knockout format.

Six zones – North, East, Central, South, West, and Northeast – will battle for the title, each led by prominent names from Indian cricket. Shubman Gill captains the North Zone; Ishan Kishan leads the East Zone with Mohammed Shami in the squad; Dhruv Jurel heads the Central Zone with Rajat Patidar as vice captain; Tilak Varma will guide a young South Zone side; and Shardul Thakur commands the West Zone alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

For Doria, this selection is both an honour and a rare chance to prove himself against some of the country’s best talents.

Performances in the Duleep Trophy are closely monitored by selectors, making the tournament a crucial stepping stone for players with national aspirations.