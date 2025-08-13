Wahge seeks students’ involvement in fight against HIV/AIDS

PASIGHAT, 12 Aug: Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge urged youths and students to join the fight against HIV/AIDS to prevent the disease from spreading further in the state.

Wahge said this during an awareness programme after launching a statewide intensified IEC campaign on HIV/AIDS, coinciding with the International Youth Day, here in East Siang district on Tuesday. MLA Tapi Darang was also present at the launch programme.

The minister and the MLA also joined over 2,000 students in a rally organized to raise public awareness about HIV/AIDs.

Later, addressing the students at IGJGHSS here, Wahge urged them to be the voice of social awareness and change.

“Every student can help in creating awareness among their peers in combating HIV/AIDs,” he said.

“Let this mission begin from the land of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh and pioneers,” he added.

He also urged the youths to shun drugs and devote their productive years to build a better future.

Darang expressed hope that the intensive IEC campaign would go a long way in creating awareness on drug and substance abuse, identified as one of the major causes of the spread of HIV/AIDs in Arunachal Pradesh.

The local MLA urged the students to stay away from drugs and substance abuse, and called for continuing the strict measures in checking drug abuse in the district.

East Siang DC [i/c] Tatling Pertin highlighted the initiatives of the district administration and the district police’s anti-drug squad in the fight against drug abuse.

Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) Project Director Dr Marbom Basar informed about the surge of HIV/AIDS since 2022 and the health challenges posed by it.

Dr Basar informed that 70 percent of the affected persons are youths, negatively affecting the most productive years. He informed that 61 percent are infected by use of unsafe needles, and 35 percent of HIV/AIDS have been transmitted by unprotected sex.

Dr Basar said the campaign aims to break the chain of infection and also focus on creating awareness among peer groups.

PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, senior health officials, including DHS Joint Director Dr Komling Perme, BPGH Joint Director Dr T Tali, DMO Dr Yagling Perme, DRCHO Dr N Angu, and APSACS Deputy Director Tasor Pali attended the programme.

The programme was organized by the APSACS, under the aegis of the National AIDs Control Organisation.

Later, the minister along with the local MLA, the DC, SP and senior health officials inspected the functioning of the drugs de-addiction centre here, and interacted with the inmates, officials and other stakeholders.

The minister advocated following mandatory registration process as per guidelines for running rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centres.

Later, the health minister visited Bakin Pertin General Hospital, and held a meeting with healthcare workers, focusing on welfare measures for healthcare workers.

Bike rallies organized to mark Int’l Youth Day

The Red Ribbon Club of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) in Deomali in Tirap district, in collaboration with the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit, organized a bike rally here in Tirap district on the occasion of International Youth Day on Tuesday.

Held under the theme ‘Youth for HIV/AIDS’, the rally aimed to raise awareness about prevention of HIV/AIDS among the youths, particularly in Tirap and Longding districts. The event was sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS).

The rally commenced from the college gate and proceeded to Bazaar Tinali, and saw the participation of 60 enthusiastic individuals, including NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, RRC members, and youth activists.

It was flagged off by WRGC Principal Dr Watsen Bangsia, who encouraged the participants to actively promote health awareness and lead by example in their communities.

Addressing the gathering, Deomali Community Health Centre ICTC counsellor Pinky Paron highlighted the crucial role of youths in leading healthy lifestyles and becoming torchbearers in the fight against HIV/AIDS. She emphasized that prevention is the most powerful tool to stop the spread of HIV. “This includes practicing safe and responsible sexual behaviour, avoiding needle sharing, ensuring safe blood transfusions, undergoing regular health check-ups, and spreading accurate information to counter myths and misconceptions,” she said.

Speaking as a youth representative, NSS volunteer Toawang Atoa urged his peers to remain vigilant, spread awareness, and adopt preventive measures to combat HIV/AIDS. He encouraged open discussions about the disease, voluntary testing, and supporting those living with HIV to reduce stigma and discrimination.

Earlier, NSS Programme Officer Ngamwang Lowang underscored the significance of celebrating International Youth Day as “a platform to address pressing health issues, particularly HIV/AIDS prevention.” He remarked that youths, “being full of energy, vision, and dreams, must safeguard their health to actively contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.”

The bike rally served not only as a symbolic ride for awareness but also as a call to action for young citizens to commit themselves to the cause of public health and social responsibility. It reinforced the message that prevention through education, safe practices, and community participation is key to eliminating HIV/AIDS.

In East Siang district, the Red Ribbon Club of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in Pasighat, in association with the NSS unit of the JNC and the APSACS, Naharlagun, organized a bike rally to mark the International Youth Day on Tuesday.

The purpose of organizing the bike rally was to create awareness on HIV/AIDS among the youths of Pasighat.

The rally was flagged off by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh and Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang, in the presence of HoDs & NSS POs from the JNC’s upper campus.

NSS PO Dr Kento Kadu delivered a speech on HIV/AIDS and the role of youths in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He also distributed certificates to the participants in the bike rally.

Meanwhile, the NSS unit of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Rono Hills celebrated the International Youth Day with a series of activities aimed at promoting environmental protection and sustainable development.

To mark the occasion, the NSS volunteers of the university carried out a plantation drive at RGU’s education department – one of the largest departments in the university. Several fruit trees were planted, with the active participation of the Education Dean Prof Elizabeth Hangsing, HoD Prof PK Aacharya, senior Professors T Lhundim and Boa Reena Tok, along with NSS programme officers and volunteers.

In addition, the NSS unit organised a cleanliness drive in one of its adopted villages, the labour camp near RGU campus. The team collected around 142 kg of waste from the surroundings.

During the Ganga Lake cleanup, Range Forest Officer Tadar Raju commended the efforts of the NSS team and encouraged them to “take further initiatives to preserve nature.”

The events were coordinated by NSS Programme Officer Dr Tage Monju (Burman). (With inputs from DIPROs)