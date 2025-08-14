Multi-specialty Apollo Clinic launched in Roing

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 13 Aug: Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL), one of the largest players in the retail health care segment in India, has launched its 86th multi-speciality clinic, Apollo Clinic, in the main market area, here in the Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday. Apollo Clinic Roing is the first ever Apollo Clinic in the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The clinic, which promises to bring superior health care services, was inaugurated by former CM Mukut Mithi, in the presence of various dignitaries, including Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Fwwrman Brahma, SP Ringu Ngupok, ABK president Oling Modi, and IMCLS general secretary Ere Linggi, among others.

Apollo Clinic Roing director Tone Mickrow said, “Advanced health care and wellness services must be accessible to all individuals. Quality health care must be considered an individual’s fundamental right. With our relentless commitment to quality and innovation, we are collectively dedicated to serving our community with compassion and expertise. Apollo Clinic embodies our vision for accessible, personalized care, setting new standards in health care delivery. Together, we embark on a journey of healing, ensuring that every individual receives the exceptional care they deserve.”

He informed that the clinic will offer multiple services for consultations across specialties including general physician /internal medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT, dermatology, orthopaedics, diabetology, cardiology, as well as diagnostics, physiotherapy, preventive health checks and vaccinations, health@home, diabetic care, dentistry, ultra sound, all of these under one roof to maximize convenience and comfort for the patients.

He further said, it will provide the denizens of the district access to world-class standards of care and cure, delivered by the certified and experienced team at Apollo Clinic.

Additionally, the clinic will also provide dedicated digital lab report assistance, online & WhatsApp appointment booking facilities, as well as the convenience of parking facilities for the patients and attendants among others. It has a well-equipped team consisting highly trained, experienced and compassionate nurses and physicians who help cater to the needs of individual patients. The most renowned experts in a variety of specialties are part of the team at this clinic.

Speaking on the initiative, Group CEO of Apollo Health and Lifestyle, Sriram Iyer said, “As a leading healthcare brand that has been offering world class healthcare to people for 42 years, we are pleased to associate with Tone Mickrow and launch this clinic. With a vision of ‘touching a billion lives’, we are consistently working towards making excellent medical care available to as many people as possible. With this clinic, we are making sure that quality medicare is accessible to all the families living in the neighbourhood. We are already gearing up to extend our services to more locations in the future, so that everyone can live healthier lives and be assured that help is always at hand.”