Guv advises APPSC to uphold highest standards of integrity, transparency

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Governor K.T Parnaik suggested the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and efficiency in every aspect of the Commission’s work, ensuring that public trust in the institution remains strong.

He said the Commission’s functioning must not only be fair and impartial but must also be perceived as such by the people.

On Wednesday, APPSC chairman prof. Pradip Lingfa along with members of the commission called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here and briefed him on the recently concluded State Public Service Examination and successful completion of the recommendation process. The Commission submitted its Annual Report for 2024-25 to the Governor.

Congratulating prof. Lingfa and the APPSC team, the Governor commended their dedication and efficiency in ensuring a fair and smooth examination process. He emphasized that all recommendations must be made purely on merit, as it ensures that the most capable and deserving candidates are entrusted with key roles in the state’s governance.

The Governor said that by selecting candidates solely on merit, the Commission is shaping the future leadership of Arunachal Pradesh and strengthening the very machinery of the state.

APPSC secretary Parul Gaur Mittal briefed the Governor on the potential administrative and procedural improvements and insights to further enhance the Commission’s operations. (Raj Bhawan)