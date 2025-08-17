DC inaugurates health & wellness centre

TAWANG, 16 Aug: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo inaugurated a health and wellness centre in Dah Jhong in Jang subdivision on Saturday.

The ‘Arogyam Health & Wellness Centre,’ an initiative of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana, is equipped with basic lifesaving facilities. It aims at providing timely health support to villagers and tourists visiting the high-altitude regions of Thingbu, Mago, Jethang, and Luguthang.

The DC urged the local community to take ownership of the centre and the cafeteria set up alongside it, so that the facilities could benefit not only residents but also the tourists visiting the region.

ZPC Leki Gombu said that, while health sub-centres are already operational in Thingbu and Mago, the new Arogyam centre would be of immense help, especially to visitors and those who suffer from altitude sickness.

Jang ADC Hakraso Kri urged the Indian Army to operate the facility until health officials from the civil administration are deputed.

Colonel Rakesh Gupta from the Sela Warriors, Tawang SP Dr DW Thongon, and DMO Dr Thupten Lhamu also offered suggestions for the smooth functioning and upkeep of the centre.

Later, the DC along with the Jang ADC, Thingbu Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu, PRI leaders and officials from the Education Department inspected the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu.

The DC interacted with teachers and students and took stock of the classrooms, hostels, and other infrastructure. (DIPRO)