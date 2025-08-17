Former AAPSU president Takam Tatung passes away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Former All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Takam Tatung passed away on Saturday at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun.

He had been battling cancer.

Born on 12 July, 1982, Tatung was a native of Jullang village in Kra Daadi district. He is survived by three wives, four sons, and three daughters.

From 1999 to 2002, Tatung had served as the general secretary of the Government Higher Secondary School, Naharlagun. From 2001 to 2002, he was the assistant general secretary of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.

From 2002 to 2004, he was the AAPSU games & sports secretary under the presidentship of Dominic Tadar. During this period, Tatung had played a major role in uplifting sports and ensuring 5% quota in government service for sportspersons of Arunachal Pradesh.

He had brought laurels to the state by winning the first international gold medal for the state at the 3rd Okazaki Cup Karate Championship in martial arts held in Dehradun.

From 2003 to 2004, he was the founding member-cum-president of the Arunachal College Forum.

From 2004 to 2006, Tatung served as the chief editor of the AAPSU, playing a vital role in shaping the union’s communication and media strategies.

From 2006 to 2009, he served as the union’s finance secretary, overseeing the financial aspects of the union and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

From 2009 to 2012, Tatung served as the president of the AAPSU. From 2012 to 2014, Tatung was the chief advisor of the union.

Tatung was also a gold medallist in the State Karate Championship. He won the gold medal in the XV All India JKA Tournament, held in Mumbai in 1998. He also secured the gold medal at the All India Karate Championship in 2000. He also won a gold medal at the 2nd South Asian Championship in 2001, and at the Okazaki Cup South Asia Karate Championship.

He received the state award (gold medal) in the field of sports in 2005.

During his time as finance secretary of the AAPSU in 2007, he played a key role against the drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants under ‘Operation Clean Drive’ in Arunachal.

During his tenure as AAPSU president, he initiated the introduction of the first-ever education bill in 2010-11. He advocated creation of the director of elementary education position, and upgraded student stipends.

Tatung also organized the North East Interstate Cultural and Sports Festival in 2011-12 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Naharlagun.

While being the AAPSU president, he had led a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to protest against Chinese encroachment.

He made successful efforts to enhance the quota for Arunachal students at NERIST to 10% during his AAPSU leadership.

On the issue of the stapled visa during his AAPSU leadership, he stood in protest and fought tooth and nail by putting all his energy against the foreign visa policy.

He had also organised a dharna against Chinese claims on 3 November, 2011, at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, to protest against the repeated Chinese claims on Arunachal.

His last rites will be held on Monday at his residence in Papu Nallah, opposite the Dree ground.

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum (AITF) has mourned the untimely demise of Tatung.

“Late Tatung was a dynamic leader, an inspiring figure, and a voice of the student community whose contributions towards the welfare of students and the society will always be remembered. His dedication, vision, and selfless service have left an indelible mark in the hearts of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the AITF stated in a condolence message.

It prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The Arunachal Karate Do Association [AKA] also deeply mourned the untimely demise of Tatung.

Tatung, who started practicing karate during 1993-94 in Palin under the guidance of AKA general secretary Tai Hipik, had won many gold medals for the state at various national and regional level competitions, the AKA stated in a message.

The AKA conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) also deeply mourned the untimely passing of Tatung and stated that his legacy would continue to inspire generations of student leaders.

“Late Takam Tatung was not merely a leader, but a visionary student statesman who epitomised result-oriented and result-focused leadership. His stewardship was marked by clarity of purpose, resolute determination, and an unyielding commitment to the welfare of the student community and society at large. His contributions, spanning diverse fields of student activism, social reform, and community upliftment, cannot be quantified in mere words. They shall remain etched in collective memory not only for what he accomplished with unwavering conviction, but also for what he could have further become, had destiny not intervened so prematurely,” the union stated in a condolence message.

The ANSU extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of late Tatung and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.