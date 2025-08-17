Guv mourns demise of Nagaland counterpart

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik has expressed profound grief over the sudden and untimely demise of his Nagaland counterpart La Ganesan.

Extending heartfelt condolence, the governor said that Ganesan was a venerable statesman, an exemplary leader, and a devoted social activist who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people and upheld the highest values of integrity and humility in public life.

He recalled Ganesan’s distinguished service as the governor of Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland, as well as the warmth with which he connected with people across all walks of life.

The governor prayed for eternal repose of the departed soul and for courage and fortitude to the family and loved ones to bear the irreparable loss.

Ganesan had been appointed as the 21st governor of Nagaland on 12 February, 2023, and he had assumed office on 20 February that year.

Ganesan had visited Arunachal Pradesh in March 2025. (Raj Bhavan)