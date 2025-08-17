RGU vs NERIST badminton running tourney ends in draw

RONO HILLS, 16 Aug: The Badminton Running Trophy-II Tournament played between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the NERIST ended in a draw at the university’s playground here on Friday. The tournament was organized as a part of the 79th Independence Day celebration.

A total of nine doubles teams and one women’s doubles team from each institution took part, and both the institute won five matches each. Both teams comprised faculty members, academic administrators, non-teaching staffers, research scholars and students.

The best player and the best smasher awards went to the NERIST’s Gebo Ori and Samuel Lalringnghet Buhril, respectively.

The best men’s doubles team and the best women’s doubles team awards went to RGU’s pair of Prof Gibji Nimasow and Pura Deilyang and Osinam Eko and Naying Perme, respectively, and the best team award (male scholar-student) went to NERIST’s pair of Gebo Ori and Chewang Thupden Bhutia.

The trophies were given away to all the players by the RGU registrar, OCRGU members and officers from RGU and the NERIST.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his inaugural address of the tournament informed that the trophy of the tournament shall be retained permanently only on winning the tourney consecutively for three occasions by either of the institutions.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, who coordinated the event, informed that this was a sequel to the first running trophy introduced in 2022 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, “which has been already retained by RGU on winning the tourney for three years in a row.”

1st AP NCC Battalion Commanding Officer Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma in his speech encouraged all to play in the spirit of true sportsmanship.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S praised the organizers “for creating an environment and exclusive ambience of sports, befitting the Independence Day celebration in the two institutes of higher learning.”

With five matches won by each institute, the tourney was declared drawn and the trophy shall be shared for a year.