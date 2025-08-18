DA serves notices to 24 liquor outlets, seals 14 premises

LIKABALI, 17 Aug: The Lower Siang district administration has served notices of penalty to 24 retail liquor outlets, while 14 premises were temporarily sealed for failing to adhere to prescribed working hours and violating government-notified dry days.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap reiterated that compliance with the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993 is not only a matter of regulation but also a responsibility towards the health, safety, and wellbeing of the society.

He said that by enforcing the law firmly, the administration has sent out a strong message that no violation will be tolerated.

The DC appealed to all stakeholders to work together in building a law abiding, healthy, and progressive district.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated team led by Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Kojar Nake. (DIPRO)