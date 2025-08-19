Training prog on natural farming held

TAWANG, 18 Aug: A training programme on natural farming, under the National Mission on Natural Farming, was conducted here on Monday.

The programme witnessed active participation of PRI members, farmers, SHG members, resource persons, KVK scientists, officials of the Agriculture Department, and representatives of the ArSRLM.

Addressing the gathering, District Agriculture Officer Pema Dechhen highlighted the harmful effects of excessive use of chemicals in crop production, and stressed the importance of adopting natural farming practices for sustainable agriculture.

Public leader Tenzin Monpa emphasized the need to preserve local germplasm, and called for effective implementation of project activities “in a mission-oriented manner through the collective involvement of all stakeholders.”

Entomologist KB Kayastha shared insights into various aspects of natural farming. He explained that it is a diversified farming system integrating crops, plants, and livestock to ensure optimum utilization of functional biodiversity.

The programme served as a platform to spread awareness and encourage the local farmers to adopt eco-friendly and sustainable farming practices in the district. (DIPRO)