178 traders issued show cause notice

KHONSA, 19 Aug: A total of 319 shops were inspected, out of which 178 were issued show cause notices for non-compliance with trade licence regulations during a three-day trade licence checking drive conducted in and around Khonsa township in Tirap district recently by a team comprising Town Magistrate Noklem Wangjen, Trade and Commerce CO Dr Metung Taku, UDC Kepong Bangyang, MTS Channyum Ngongwa, and police personnel.

A significant amount of Rs 2,66,550 was collected as fines from defaulting vendors.

The drive aimed to ensure compliance with trade licence regulations, and to promote a fair business environment in the township. The exercise was part of the ongoing efforts to streamline business operations and ensure that all establishments operate within the ambit of the law. (DIPRO)