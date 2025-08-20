Police recover stolen properties, arrest one

BANDERDEWA, 19 Aug: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Banderdewa police, comprising SI Koj Tada, Head Constables T Bomdom, C Acha and K Aka, and Constable R Tsering recently arrested one Gichik Tasuk (26), a resident of Karsingsa, in connection with the theft of a licenced .32 pistol and an LPG cylinder.

On 10 August, the Banderdewa police station received a written FIR from one Yaro Taksing (38), a resident of Karsingsa, stating that unknown miscreants had entered her residence by breaching the boundary wall and stolen the aforesaid items.

Based on the complaint, a case U/S 331(2)/305(a) BNS was registered and endorsed to SI Tada for investigation.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, particularly the theft of a licenced firearm, the Banderdewa PS OC constituted the SIT, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega.

Following sustained investigation, the SIT arrested the accused on 17 August, and he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The stolen pistol and one LPG cylinder were recovered from his possession.